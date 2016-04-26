Brussels attacks: Life resumes at Maelbeek station

Vincent is taking a picture of one of the portraits that decorate the walls of Brussels' Maalbeek/Maelbeek metro station.

The stop, in the heart of the EU district, reopened on Monday (25 April), a month after Khalid El-Bakraoui detonated a bomb at 9am on 22 March that killed 16 people.

“These portraits now have a bigger significance, as if they have become images of life and resistance,” the 39-year-old Frenchman says as he sends to picture to his friends with the message: “Bac...