Refusing refugees should cost EU funds, MEP says

EU countries who refuse to help others with refugees could lose EU funds, if EU parliamentarian Cecilia Wikstroem gets her way.
The Swedish liberal is responsible for the European Parliament’s position on a reform of the Dublin regulation, which defines what EU country is responsible for handing a migrant's asylum claim.
She spoke to EUobserver on Wednesday (25 January), before EU ministers gathered in Malta to discuss ways of ...
