Ad
euobserver
Cecilia Wikstroem wants to turn the Dublin system into an instrument of solidarity. "My job is to turn a square into a circle," Cecilia Wikstroem said. (Photo: European Parliament)

Interview

Refusing refugees should cost EU funds, MEP says

Migration
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

EU countries who refuse to help others with refugees could lose EU funds, if EU parliamentarian Cecilia Wikstroem gets her way.

The Swedish liberal is responsible for the European Parliament’s position on a reform of the Dublin regulation, which defines what EU country is responsible for handing a migrant's asylum claim.

She spoke to EUobserver on Wednesday (25 January), before EU ministers gathered in Malta to discuss ways of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationInterview

Related articles

EU should take charge of asylum, says EP negotiator
No opt-outs on migration, says Malta
'Solidarity' eludes EU interior ministers on migration
Computer to make EU asylum decisions
Cecilia Wikstroem wants to turn the Dublin system into an instrument of solidarity. "My job is to turn a square into a circle," Cecilia Wikstroem said. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

MigrationInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections