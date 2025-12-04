EU quality jobs roadmap dismissed as 'empty rhetoric'

The European Commission on Thursday (4 December) presented its strategy for better jobs in the EU — but unions and NGOs remain sceptical, arguing the roadmap lacks concrete measures and prioritises corporate interests.

In a new push for competitiveness in the bloc, EU commissioner for social rights, skills, quality jobs and preparedness Roxana Mînzatu unveiled the Quality Jobs Roadmap".

"If we want to increase productivity, if we want to attract and retain talent, if we want to support innovation, quality jobs are the answer. The Draghi report made a clear connection between competitiveness and quality jobs“, said Mînzatu at the Brussels press conference.

While UNI Europa, the European service workers union, noted that the plan commits to strengthening collective bargaining in public procurement, the trade union Eurocadres voiced its dissatisfaction.

Eurocadres stated that the text "offers no remedies, only vague promise of initiatives, discussions, reviews and, of course, simplification.” According to the association the roadmap shows once again how the commission tries to appease big business.

Kenneth Haar from Corporate Europe Observatory told EUobserver that the commission has tabled several initiatives in recent months all of which support business interests.

Haar sees a slight hope in the new roadmap but remains cautious, noting that the roadmap is "a bland mix of empty rhetoric on the importance of the European social model, displays of faith in existing rules, and vague hints about initiatives that may happen or that may include ideas tabled by the trade union movement.”

Gabriele Bischoff, a German Socialists & Democrats MEP and member of the committee in employment and social affairs, said the roadmap is a first step and agreed that quality jobs are necessary for competitiveness.

However, she called for fast and concrete action, including new rules on "algorithmic management, occupational health and safety, psychosocial risks, ending abusive subcontracting chains and the right to disconnect, as well as a Just Transition Directive.“

The commission is holding a consultation on a Quality Jobs Act, open until 29 January 2026 to follow the strategy presented on Thursday.

After the consultation a proposal for a legislative text to put the ideas of the roadmap into law is expected to follow.





