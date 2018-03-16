Ad
euobserver
The Dutch public took 'huge hits' from Russian disinformation, Janda said

Dutch MPs in plan to shut EU website on Russian propaganda

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Dutch MPs are planning to make prime minister Mark Rutte call on EU leaders to delete a website on Russian propaganda, if Dutch ministers do not do it first.

"We're not yet asking Rutte, we'll try this way first [at ministerial level] … but if the minister comes back with no outcome, we'll have to take it to another level, to ask the prime minister," Peter Kwint, a Dutch MP, told EUobserver.

"A huge majority in parliament wanted this, so if it doesn't work out, we'll create pres...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Sex and lies: Russia's EU news
EU counter-propaganda 'harms' relations, Russia says
Western allies back UK amid Russian media blitz
The Dutch public took 'huge hits' from Russian disinformation, Janda said

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections