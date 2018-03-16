Dutch MPs in plan to shut EU website on Russian propaganda

Dutch MPs are planning to make prime minister Mark Rutte call on EU leaders to delete a website on Russian propaganda, if Dutch ministers do not do it first.

"We're not yet asking Rutte, we'll try this way first [at ministerial level] … but if the minister comes back with no outcome, we'll have to take it to another level, to ask the prime minister," Peter Kwint, a Dutch MP, told EUobserver.

"A huge majority in parliament wanted this, so if it doesn't work out, we'll create pres...