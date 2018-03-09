Ad
euobserver
Chinise overcapacities on the steel market will be on the agenda of EU-US talks over the weekend to diffuse the crisis. (Photo: Cheryl Marland - Flickr)

EU insists on US tariffs exemption

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU is trying to be exempted from tariffs on steel and aluminum to be imposed by US president Donald Trump and avoid a trade war between close allies.

"Europe is certainly not a threat to American internal security, so we expect to be excluded," EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said in Brussels in Friday.

She insisted that "nobody has an interest of escalating this situation."

Malmstroem will meet US trade repr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Trump starts countdown to EU trade war
US and EU face 'common' China challenge, says US official
EU to hit US juices and peanut butter over steel tariffs
EU 'ready' for trade showdown with US
Chinise overcapacities on the steel market will be on the agenda of EU-US talks over the weekend to diffuse the crisis. (Photo: Cheryl Marland - Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections