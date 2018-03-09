EU insists on US tariffs exemption

The EU is trying to be exempted from tariffs on steel and aluminum to be imposed by US president Donald Trump and avoid a trade war between close allies.
"Europe is certainly not a threat to American internal security, so we expect to be excluded," EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said in Brussels in Friday.
She insisted that "nobody has an interest of escalating this situation."
Malmstroem will meet US trade repr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here