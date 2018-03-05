Ad
At the Paks nuclear power plant (Photo: MVM - Paks Nuclear Power Plant)

Luxembourg backs Austria against Hungarian nuclear plant

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Luxembourg is supporting Austria in its legal challenge against the European Commission over a controversial planned nuclear power plant expansion in Hungary, the environment ministers of both countries announced on Monday (5 March).

The two anti-nuclear member states also said they want to build a larger European alliance against what they see as the EU executive's blanket approval of state subsidies to nuclear plant projects.

"I am very pleased that Luxembourg is joining the c...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

