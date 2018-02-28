Ad
euobserver
Yanukovych with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He was later to flee Ukraine for refuge in Russia. (Photo: president.gov.ua)

What might be next in EU-Ukraine relations?

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Taras Kachka and Volodymyr Yermolenko, KIEV,

The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement (AA) has been, perhaps, the most dramatic EU deal with a third country.

When the Ukrainian government under then-president Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign the agreement in late 2013, it sparked Euromaidan protests, which resulted in Yanukovych's escape to Russia.

Moscow's punishment of Ukraine's pro-EU choice was severe: it annexed C...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

EU must help independent media in Ukraine
Ukraine's fight against corruption has started to work
US probe into Ukraine 'lobbying' by former EU officials
Yanukovych with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He was later to flee Ukraine for refuge in Russia. (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections