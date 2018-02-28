What might be next in EU-Ukraine relations?

The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement (AA) has been, perhaps, the most dramatic EU deal with a third country.
When the Ukrainian government under then-president Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign the agreement in late 2013, it sparked Euromaidan protests, which resulted in Yanukovych's escape to Russia.
Moscow's punishment of Ukraine's pro-EU choice was severe: it annexed C...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
