EU ponders new sanctions on Syria, Iran, Russia

EU foreign ministers have discussed new sanctions on Syria, Iran, and Russia in light of the chemical warfare in Syria.

The debate comes amid a warning by British and US authorities that Russia stands ready to react with a cyber strike against the West.

The sanctions talks, held by EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (16 April), focused on which names to add to an existing blacklist of 240 Syrian officials and 67 entities.

