Ad
euobserver
EU "mythbusters" have 35,000 followers on Twitter (Photo: euvsdisinfo.eu)

Why the EU must close EUvsDisinfo

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Arjen Nijeboer, AMSTERDAM,

On March 6, a large majority of the Dutch Parliament consisting of 10 out of 13 parties, ordered interior minister Kajsa Ollongren to convince her European colleagues to take down EUvsDisinfo.eu, the EU website dedicated to countering Russian disinformation.

Ollongren has made the fight against Russian fake news and disinformation a top priority, and previously stated that she wanted to provide extra means and funding for EUvsDisinfo.

That's ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Arjen Nijeboer is an independent Amsterdam-based journalist, author and activist. He is board member of Democracy International and staff member of Meer Democratie ("More Democracy" in the Netherlands). With Jos Verhulst, he is author of "Direct Democracy: Facts and Arguments about the Introduction of Initiative and Referendum" (Brussels 2007) which has appeared in 10 European languages.

Related articles

EU states expel over 30 Russian diplomats
Mogherini urged to do more on Russian propaganda
Mogherini seeks more funds to counter Russian propaganda
EU "mythbusters" have 35,000 followers on Twitter (Photo: euvsdisinfo.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Arjen Nijeboer is an independent Amsterdam-based journalist, author and activist. He is board member of Democracy International and staff member of Meer Democratie ("More Democracy" in the Netherlands). With Jos Verhulst, he is author of "Direct Democracy: Facts and Arguments about the Introduction of Initiative and Referendum" (Brussels 2007) which has appeared in 10 European languages.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections