We still need East Stratcom against Kremlin trolls

The EU and its member states are facing an organised and aggressive Russian state fake news, manipulation and disinformation campaign.
Its objective is to destabilise the Western democratic order, confront and weaken states and ultimately to break up EU unity and support those that wish to destroy it.
Unfortunately, given the scale of the challenge, the EU's response so far has been dangerously inadequate.
For Baltic states, Russian propaganda and disinformation are nothi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here