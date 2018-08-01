Media and commission object to Belgium's EU summit 'fee'

The European Commission suggested on Wednesday (1 August) that Brussels-based journalists should file complaints against Belgium, over a planned €50 fee to cover future EU summits.

The fee, to cover security screenings made by Belgian authorities as part of the accreditation procedure, is part of a law adopted earlier this year by the Belgian parliament, and which came into force on 1 June.

Journalists were informed by the European Council, which organises the summits of EU leader...