EU accused of 'half-hearted approach' on air quality

The European Commission recently published a paper to accompany its decisions on improving air quality, titled 'A Europe that protects: Clean air for all'.
It explained, once again, why clean air is of vital interest to EU citizens.
"Air pollution is a cause of both chronic and serious diseases such as asthma, cardiovascular problems and lung cancer," the paper said.
