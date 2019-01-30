Ad
Dublin said backstop deal is not open for renegotiation - and the EU agrees (Photo: William Murphy)

UK seeks to reopen Irish deal in Brexit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British prime minister Theresa May is asking the EU to reopen talks on Ireland and Brexit despite Europe's refusal.

She gave the news to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker by phone on Tuesday (29 January) after British MPs tasked her to do so in a vote earlier in Westminster.

The British parliament said she must seek "alternative arrangements" to the Irish deal in the current EU withdrawal contract.

"What I'm talking about is ... a significant and legally-bin...

