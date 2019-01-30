UK seeks to reopen Irish deal in Brexit

British prime minister Theresa May is asking the EU to reopen talks on Ireland and Brexit despite Europe's refusal.
She gave the news to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker by phone on Tuesday (29 January) after British MPs tasked her to do so in a vote earlier in Westminster.
The British parliament said she must seek "alternative arrangements" to the Irish deal in the current EU withdrawal contract.
"What I'm talking about is ... a significant and legally-bin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.