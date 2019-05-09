Use 25% of budget on climate change, urge EU states

A group of EU member states are demanding to set aside 25 percent of the next EU budget to tackle climate change.
The proposal, floated at a gathering of EU heads of state and government in Romania on Thursday (9 May), comes amid a separate report showing how people living in the EU over-consume resources.
It also follows wide-spread climate protests led by Swedish teenager and climate activist Greta Thunberg and recent United Nation revelations that Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
