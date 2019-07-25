Ad
euobserver
'I want my lungs, not your emissions': A protester defending the low-emission zone in Madrid (Photo: Fotos de Camisetas de SANTI OCHOA)

EU sends Spain to court in latest air pollution case

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission has referred Spain and Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the EU for their failure to protect citizens from air pollution.

"We are taking these steps because air pollution is still the biggest environmental health problem in the European Union, responsible for some 400,000 premature deaths each and every year," said EU environment commissioner Karmenu Vella on Thursday (25 July).

The court referrals are the final step the commission can take in the so-call...

