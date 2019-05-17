Ad
Theresa May was 'an increasingly beleaguered and isolated prime minister" who was "causing appalling damage to the Conservative party', one MP said (Photo: Prime minister's office)

May to step down after fourth EU vote

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British prime minister Theresa May has agreed to step down at some point after her fourth attempt to pass an EU exit deal in June, no matter what the outcome.

Her decision was revealed on Thursday (16 May) by a senior Conservative MP, Graham Brady, the chairman of the so-called 1922 Committee, an influential backbench group within the party.

"We have agreed to meet to decide the timetable for the election of a new leader of the Conservative Party as soon as the second reading ha...

