Moon over existing Kessock Bridge in Scotland (Photo: colin campbell)

Irish leader backs UK idea of bridge to Scotland

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A British idea that was previously lambasted by engineers - to build a bridge from Scotland to Northern Ireland - might be "viable", Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

"All messing aside, I do think at the very least a high-level engineering assessment should be done as to whether it is a viable proposal," Varadkar said in Dublin on Thursday (26 December).

"I know people dismiss these things out of hand, but they used to dismiss the Channel Tunnel as well ... and I know what ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

