Irish leader backs UK idea of bridge to Scotland

A British idea that was previously lambasted by engineers - to build a bridge from Scotland to Northern Ireland - might be "viable", Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

"All messing aside, I do think at the very least a high-level engineering assessment should be done as to whether it is a viable proposal," Varadkar said in Dublin on Thursday (26 December).

"I know people dismiss these things out of hand, but they used to dismiss the Channel Tunnel as well ... and I know what ...