US halts building of Russia-Germany pipeline

US sanctions have interrupted construction of Russia's divisive gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 2.

The measures, signed by US president Donald Trump on Friday (20 December), prompted the Swiss engineering firm laying the pipe, Allseas, to immediately stop work.

Allseas "has suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities" it said on Saturday.

And it would fully comply with US "guidance" on "regulatory, technical, and environmental" details of the sanctions, the firm ...