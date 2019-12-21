Ad
Allseas vessels, such as Pioneering Spirit, could be seized by US authorities (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

US halts building of Russia-Germany pipeline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US sanctions have interrupted construction of Russia's divisive gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 2.

The measures, signed by US president Donald Trump on Friday (20 December), prompted the Swiss engineering firm laying the pipe, Allseas, to immediately stop work.

Allseas "has suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities" it said on Saturday.

And it would fully comply with US "guidance" on "regulatory, technical, and environmental" details of the sanctions, the firm ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

