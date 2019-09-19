Ad
High-carbon systems are expected to become unprofitable or inoperable since markets and regulations will evolve towards climate-friendly economies (Photo: mw238)

Low-carbon cities can unlock €21tn by 2050, report finds

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

According to a new report released on Thursday (19 September), investing €1.65tn (about two percent of global GDP) per year in low-carbon cities can reduce emission by nearly 90 percent by 2030, while generating economic prosperity of over €21tn by 2050.

The three-year research, carried out by a coalition of 50 international institutions, states that "the batt...

