Poland rings EU alarm after Russian WW2 slurs

Poland has cried out for EU solidarity after Russian president Vladimir Putin depicted Poles as "antisemitic pigs" who "colluded" with Hitler.

"It is so important that we continue to speak out loud, telling the truth about World War II, its perpetrators and victims - and object to any attempts at distorting history," Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday (29 December).

"Poland must stand up for the truth. Not for its own interest, but for the sake of what Europe...