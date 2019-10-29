Johnson pushes for December election, puts aside Brexit bill

British prime minister Boris Johnson will continue to push for an early December election on Tuesday (29 October).
In an effort to secure the support from the smaller Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party for an election before Christmas, Johnson will abandon attempts to get his Brexit bill through parliament.
Pro-EU LibDems and the SNP have been arguing for a snap election on 9 December - to ensure there is not enough time for parliament to pass the Brexit bill before...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
