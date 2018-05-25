Ad
The next time May goes to Brussels for a European Council, she needs a solution for the Irish border question to secure a Brexit deal (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU tells UK to stop with Brexit 'fantasies'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The sooner UK politicians move away from "fantasies", the sooner solutions could be found for the UK's departure from the European Union, a senior EU official warned on Thursday (25 May) after the latest round of Brexit talks yielded no significant progress.

"As soon as we stop chasing fantasies and denying the consequences of Brexit, the sooner we get to constructive discussions about how to design the future relationship," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

