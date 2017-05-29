From Greece to Scotland, we stand by Europe

Rome wasn't built in a day and Europe is also a work in progress. What we don’t seem to remember, though, is that Rome wasn't dismantled in a day either.

The 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome – signed on 25 March, and establishing the European Economic Community (EEC) – finds Europe as we know it, under threat.

The victory of a pro-European, Emmanuel Macron, in the French presidential election, should not be an invitation to underplay the unprecedented success of the Front...