EU and US hail implementation of Ukraine 'truce'

The EU and US have welcomed the halt of rogue elections in Russia-occupied Ukraine, but concessions could harm pro-Western leaders in Kiev.
The EU foreign service said on Tuesday (6 October) the election decision "offers renewed hope for a sustainable political settlement".
Mark Toner, a State Department spokesman, said the US "welcomes" the election move.
"People living in the separatist-controlled areas deserve to pick their local officials in elections that meet internat...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
