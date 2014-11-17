Ad
euobserver
The European commission has handed out €65.8 million, from a total of €373 million pledged, to fight Ebola. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU anti-Ebola funds not reaching aid workers, Red Cross says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ebola is flaring up as aid agencies struggle to keep staff on the ground, while EU pledges and donations have yet to appear.

The stark message was delivered to reporters in Brussels on Monday (17 November) by the head of operations for the International Federation of the Red Cross, Birte Hald.

“It is a massive disease, the spread of Ebola is out of control, and we need massive resources in order to combat this,” she said.

Hald, who is based in Guinea’s capital Conakry, said...

The European commission has handed out €65.8 million, from a total of €373 million pledged, to fight Ebola.

