Renzi's reforms rejected by 60 percent of those who voted (Photo: Italian PM office)

Italy referendum spooks eurozone

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Italy and the eurozone have been thrown into uncertainty after prime minister Matteo Renzi announced his resignation following a crushing defeat of his constitutional reform in a referendum on Sunday (4 December).

Italians rejected Renzi’s reforms by 60 percent to 40 percent and handed a major political win for the anti-euro, populist Five Star Movement (M5S).

“My experience of government finishes here,” Renzi told a press conference on Sunday night.

Renzi, 41, said he wou...

