Italy referendum spooks eurozone

Italy and the eurozone have been thrown into uncertainty after prime minister Matteo Renzi announced his resignation following a crushing defeat of his constitutional reform in a referendum on Sunday (4 December).

Italians rejected Renzi’s reforms by 60 percent to 40 percent and handed a major political win for the anti-euro, populist Five Star Movement (M5S).

“My experience of government finishes here,” Renzi told a press conference on Sunday night.

Renzi, 41, said he wou...