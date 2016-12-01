Ad
Nigel Farage on fire - taking up the challenge of debating journalism at the world's largest news conference. (Photo: EUobserver)

Farage praises BBC's Brexit referendum coverage

by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

Nigel Farage, the former Ukip leader and self-appointed scourge of the establishment, has praised the BBC's coverage in the run-up to Britain's referendum on EU membership as "fair and balanced".

He told a media conference in Copenhagen that the public broadcaster had done everything it could to be fair, apparently reversing earlier criticism of the corporation as "left-wing" and "dishonest".

Although he said since the referendum, the broadcaster had reverted to "telling us what a...

