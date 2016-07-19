US government allowed to plead in Facebook data case

The US government can take part in a case against Facebook on data transfer from Europe to the US, the Irish high court said on Tuesday (19 July).

The case was brought by Austrian activist Max Schrems. It was formally opened last October after the European Court of Justice (ECJ) struck down an EU-US data protection agreement known as Safe Harbour.

It will determine whether European internet users' data is sufficiently protected from US surveillance.

The court's decision wil...