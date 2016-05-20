Muted EU response to Turkey's attack on opposition MPs

Turkey's decision to lift the immunity of opposition deputies on Friday (20 May) drew a muted response from the EU as interior ministers gathered in Brussels to discuss broader issues of visa waivers and migration.

Dutch migration minister Klaas Dijkhoff, speaking on the behalf of the EU presidency, told reporters in Brussels that Ankara's immunity putsch was a matter best dealt with at a later date.

"I'm not getting nervous. There is always time for that at the end," he said.