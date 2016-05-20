Ad
Dutch migration minister Klaas Dijkhoff (c) says Turkey will need to meet all the criteria before visa restrictions are lifted. (Photo: 'The European Union')

Muted EU response to Turkey's attack on opposition MPs

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkey's decision to lift the immunity of opposition deputies on Friday (20 May) drew a muted response from the EU as interior ministers gathered in Brussels to discuss broader issues of visa waivers and migration.

Dutch migration minister Klaas Dijkhoff, speaking on the behalf of the EU presidency, told reporters in Brussels that Ankara's immunity putsch was a matter best dealt with at a later date.

"I'm not getting nervous. There is always time for that at the end," he said.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

