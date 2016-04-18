Thousands turn out for Belgian anti-terror march

Children from Molenbeek in Brussels shouted slogans against the Islamic State (IS) militant group as up to 7,000 people gathered to march against terrorism in the Belgian capital on Sunday (17 April).

Mouhisme Abdelouohed, a 33-year old teacher in Molenbeek and a co-organiser of the march, said it was a shame the neighbourhood had to justify itself, after authorities found Paris attacker suspect Salah Abdeslam hiding there after four months on the run.

"Muslims are an integral par...