Ad
euobserver
There was a massive breach of trust between the German chancellor Angela Merkel and most of her fellow leaders. (Photo: Consillium)

11 days: EU leaders' near fallout over Turkey

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

A smiling photo Friday afternoon (18 March) sealed the reconciliation between EU leaders and signaled that internal divisions over a proposed EU-Turkey deal were over - at least temporarily.

In the photo, posted on Twitter by his spokesman, Cypriot president Nikos Anastasiades stands next to German chancellor Angela Merkel. The comment above reads: "#EUCO about to start… Happy faces?"

EUCO stands for Euro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Smuggled migrants to leave Greece from Sunday onward
Cypriot red lines threaten EU-Turkey summit deal
EU and Turkey agree draft refugee plan
There was a massive breach of trust between the German chancellor Angela Merkel and most of her fellow leaders. (Photo: Consillium)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections