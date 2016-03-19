Terrorism frames EU-Turkey summit on migration

The capture of a top fugitive in Brussels and a suicide bomb in Istanbul created a sinister background to the EU-Turkey summit on migration.

Belgian authorities on Saturday (19 March) said that Salah Abdeslam, a suspected participant of last November's terrorist attacks in Paris, had been discharged from hospital and is to face interrogation by security services prior to launching his extradition procedure to France.

"If he starts talking then I presume it will mean he stays long...