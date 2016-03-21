Greece struggles to launch EU-Turkey plan

Would-be asylum seekers have continued to arrive on the Greek islands from Turkey as the EU promises to support Greece in its efforts to send them back.
About 875 of mostly Syrians and Iraqis arrived on four Greek Aegean islands over the weekend with Turkey stopping another 3,000.
But outstanding issues remain on how an EU-Turkey deal launched on Sunday (20 March) will stem the flow.
It is unclear how swift repatriation ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
