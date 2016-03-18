EU commission suffers from selective amnesia

The European Commission won't admit to mistakes.

But a look into the past reveals a botched policy decision that helped contribute to the present migrant crisis.

Earlier this week, a commission official told reporters that people in Turkey seeking asylum can present their claim on the land border with Greece. There is no need to use smugglers and take the sea route to reach Greece, she said.

If it were only so simple.

It is worth recalling that the EU-executive help...