"The republic will destroy terrorism," Hollande said. (Photo: French presidency)

Hollande announces security pact, calls for military assistance

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

"France is at war" was the first sentence of President Francois Hollande's speech to an exceptional sitting of both houses of the French parliament in Versailles Monday afternoon (16 November). "Terrorism will not destroy the republic; it is the republic that will destroy terrorism," was the last.

Between the two declarations, Hollande delivered a speech aimed at creating national unity around a "security pact" and at triggering an international response following Friday's terror attack...

