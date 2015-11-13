Ad
euobserver
MEPs will be give a chance to grill representatives of multinationals on shady tax rulings (Photo: Ken Teegardin)

Tax rulings and energy top agenda This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Multinational companies, some of them are under investigation by the EU commission for alleged sweetheart tax deals with member states, will have a chance on Monday (16 November) to present their side of the story in the European Parliament.

The special committee on tax rulings, born out of the "LuxLeaks” scandal, finalised its report after eight months of work on tax rulings, the EP plenary wil vote on it at the end of November.

Multinationals who are implicated in the LuxLeaks...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Schengen at risk of collapse, as EU looks to Turkey
EU: Starbucks and Fiat must repay €20-30mn on illegal tax deals
Migration and Turkey top agenda This WEEK
MEPs will be give a chance to grill representatives of multinationals on shady tax rulings (Photo: Ken Teegardin)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections