Tax rulings and energy top agenda This WEEK

Multinational companies, some of them are under investigation by the EU commission for alleged sweetheart tax deals with member states, will have a chance on Monday (16 November) to present their side of the story in the European Parliament.

The special committee on tax rulings, born out of the "LuxLeaks” scandal, finalised its report after eight months of work on tax rulings, the EP plenary wil vote on it at the end of November.

Multinationals who are implicated in the LuxLeaks...