The bomb on 22 March exploded in the land-side of Brussels airport (Photo: Reuters)

Leaked EU reports damn Belgian airport security

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgian opposition parties have leaked classified EU reports which indicate that authorities “seriously” neglected airport security during the past five years.

The reports, published by the Ecolo and Green parties on Wednesday (13 April), cover the airside of Belgium’s five airports - the secure zones accessible to airport staff and to passengers after they check in.

The bomb at Brussels airport on 22 March exploded in the landside area that is accessible to the general public. ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

