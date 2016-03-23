Ad
euobserver
Brussels police. If searches "go on for too long, I risk end up in a cell next to him,” El Bakraoui wrote in his testament (Photo: Reuters)

Brussels attacker felt ‘hunted everywhere’

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Belgian prosecutors on Wednesday (23 March) confirmed the identities of two brothers who committed the suicide attacks in Brussels one day earlier.

But one suspect has not yet been identified and another is still on the run, as the manhunt continues in the Belgian and EU capital.

Ibrahim El Bakraoui, 29, blew himself up at a check-in counter at Brussels Zaventem airport shortly before 8am on Tuesday. His brother, Khalid El Bakraoui, 27, carried out the suicide attack in the Mael...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Brussels suicide bombers 'helped Paris attackers'
EU pushes for flight data bill after Brussels attacks
Brussels police. If searches "go on for too long, I risk end up in a cell next to him,” El Bakraoui wrote in his testament (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections