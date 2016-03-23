Brussels attacker felt ‘hunted everywhere’

Belgian prosecutors on Wednesday (23 March) confirmed the identities of two brothers who committed the suicide attacks in Brussels one day earlier.

But one suspect has not yet been identified and another is still on the run, as the manhunt continues in the Belgian and EU capital.

Ibrahim El Bakraoui, 29, blew himself up at a check-in counter at Brussels Zaventem airport shortly before 8am on Tuesday. His brother, Khalid El Bakraoui, 27, carried out the suicide attack in the Mael...