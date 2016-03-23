EU pushes for flight data bill after Brussels attacks

Last December, the EU's counter-terrorism coordinator Gilles de Kerchove rejected any notion that state intelligence services were not sharing information in their fight against terrorism.

"It is not true that they do not exchange information or that they retain data," he told EUobserver.

De Kerchove, a Belgian senior EU official had also, in the immediate aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo shootings in Paris last year, told euro-deputies to "never let a good crisis go to waste".

<...