Ad
euobserver
People gathered in Brussels city centre to show solidarity (Photo: Alice Latta)

Brussels chalk tributes call for peace

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

An eerie sense of calm has settled in Brussels city centre.

Some are laying flowers in mourning. Others are writing tributes in chalk on the street in front of the Brussels stock exchange building, La Bourse.

The area, a popular spot for locals and visitors to gather, on Tuesday (22 March) became a place to express support for the victims of the bombings that killed at least 30 and injured more than 200.

Abdeslam, a 46-year old resident, is visibly shaken. On the street, he ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Brussels on high alert after deadly explosions
Victim recounts horror of Brussels attack
Belgium in mourning after 'murderous madness'
People gathered in Brussels city centre to show solidarity (Photo: Alice Latta)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections