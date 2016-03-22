EU suspends meetings after Brussels blasts

[Updated at 13.00] The European Commission and EU Council have suspended most meetings after deadly bomb blasts in Brussels on Tuesday (22 March) morning, but some EU staff insisted they would carry on working.

“All meetings on premises and outside cancelled, access only for staff with badges,” human resources commissioner Kristalina Georgieva said on Twitter shortly after news of a blast at the Maelbeek metro station near the commission's headquarters.

The security level was rai...