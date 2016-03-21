Ad
euobserver
Migrants in Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border are eligible for relocation and will not be sent back (Photo: Reuters)

EU-Turkey deal gets reality check

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU-Turkey deal, aiming to stop the flow of migrants into Europe via the Aegean Sea, came into effect on Sunday (20 March) but several outstanding legal issues and logistical challenges raise questions about how it would work in reality.

The deal under which the EU intends to return everyone, including Syrians, who arrives in Greece via smugglers, and resettle Syrian refugees directly from Turkey on a one-for-one basis, has not deterred migrants so far.

According to Greek aut...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UN outlines legal concerns on EU-Turkey deal
EU and Turkey agree draft refugee plan
Greece struggles to launch EU-Turkey plan
EU casts legal spell on Turkey pact
