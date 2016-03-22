Brussels attack hits all of Europe, EU leaders say

[Updated 16.45] EU leaders said the bomb attacks in Brussels Tuesday (22 March), which killed at least 34 people and injured dozens of others, were "an attack on our open democratic society".

In a joint statement, the EU heads of state and government and the leaders of the EU institutions said they would be "united and firm in the fight against hatred, violent extremism and terrorism".

Earlier in the day, French leader Francois Hollande said the bomb blasts in Brussels targeted ...