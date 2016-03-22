Ad
Hollande: "War against terrorism must be conducted across Europe" in "cold blood". (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Brussels attack hits all of Europe, EU leaders say

by Andrew Rettman and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

[Updated 16.45] EU leaders said the bomb attacks in Brussels Tuesday (22 March), which killed at least 34 people and injured dozens of others, were "an attack on our open democratic society".

In a joint statement, the EU heads of state and government and the leaders of the EU institutions said they would be "united and firm in the fight against hatred, violent extremism and terrorism".

Earlier in the day, French leader Francois Hollande said the bomb blasts in Brussels targeted ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Hollande: "War against terrorism must be conducted across Europe" in "cold blood". (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Rule of Law

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

