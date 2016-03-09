France and Italy warned again on economic weakness

The European Commission warned France and Italy again on Tuesday (8 March) that their economic weaknesses risked destabilising the other EU economies.
Spain, for its public and private debt, and Germany for its large current-account surplus, were also singled out.
The commission published its findings on structural reforms and macroeconomic imbalances in member states as part of the European Semester mec...
