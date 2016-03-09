Ad
euobserver
"The recovery in the EU remains slow and fragile," the commission said (Photo: Images_of_Money)

France and Italy warned again on economic weakness

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission warned France and Italy again on Tuesday (8 March) that their economic weaknesses risked destabilising the other EU economies.  

Spain, for its public and private debt, and Germany for its large current-account surplus, were also singled out.

The commission published its findings on structural reforms and macroeconomic imbalances in member states as part of the European Semester mec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU sneaks in bleak economic report
Europe’s battered economy in moderate recovery
"The recovery in the EU remains slow and fragile," the commission said (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections