Artillery sight, looking at contact line in Russia-occupied east Ukraine (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

US: 'Revanchist Russia' is main threat to Europe

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US military says “revanchist Russia” is the greatest threat to European security, amid prolonged ceasefire violations in Ukraine.

It said in a strategy paper, out on Tuesday (26 January) that US forces in Europe are “currently … confronting the most profound negative change in the European security environment since the end of the Cold War.”

After Russia, it named “mass migration from ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

