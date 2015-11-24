Ad
euobserver
Stoltenberg (c): 'I welcome the contacts between Moscow and Ankara' (Photo: nato.int)

Nato sides with Turkey on Russia jet, urges calm

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato has endorsed Turkey’s version of events on the shooting down of a Russian jet, as Russia rules out a “military” reaction.

Nato head Jens Stoltenberg told press after an emergency ambassadors’ meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (24 November) that “the assessments we got from several [Nato] allies are consistent with the information we received from Turkey.”

“What we are calling for now is calm … this is a serious situation which calls for us all to be prudent and contribute to de...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU preparing to extend Russia sanctions for six months
EU calls Turkey summit despite security scare
Stoltenberg (c): 'I welcome the contacts between Moscow and Ankara' (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections