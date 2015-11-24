Nato sides with Turkey on Russia jet, urges calm

Nato has endorsed Turkey’s version of events on the shooting down of a Russian jet, as Russia rules out a “military” reaction.
Nato head Jens Stoltenberg told press after an emergency ambassadors’ meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (24 November) that “the assessments we got from several [Nato] allies are consistent with the information we received from Turkey.”
“What we are calling for now is calm … this is a serious situation which calls for us all to be prudent and contribute to de...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
