Nato sides with Turkey on Russia jet, urges calm

Nato has endorsed Turkey’s version of events on the shooting down of a Russian jet, as Russia rules out a “military” reaction.

Nato head Jens Stoltenberg told press after an emergency ambassadors’ meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (24 November) that “the assessments we got from several [Nato] allies are consistent with the information we received from Turkey.”

“What we are calling for now is calm … this is a serious situation which calls for us all to be prudent and contribute to de...