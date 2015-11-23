Ad
euobserver
"This is becoming increasingly untenable from every point of view," UN refugees agency said. (Photo: Amnesty International)

Fears over humanitarian situation of migrants in Balkans

Migration
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Concerns are growing over the situation of migrants in the Balkans, where more Syrian refugees are expected and where people considered economic migrants have been stranded by closing borders.

The arrival of winter, with the first snow falling on the region, heightens fears of a humanitarian crisis.

After Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Macedonia closed their borders Thurday (19 November) to migrants who are not coming from Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan, hundreds of people have been le...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Related articles

Balkan countries close borders to 'economic migrants'
"This is becoming increasingly untenable from every point of view," UN refugees agency said. (Photo: Amnesty International)

Tags

Migration
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections