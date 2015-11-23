Fears over humanitarian situation of migrants in Balkans

Concerns are growing over the situation of migrants in the Balkans, where more Syrian refugees are expected and where people considered economic migrants have been stranded by closing borders.
The arrival of winter, with the first snow falling on the region, heightens fears of a humanitarian crisis.
After Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Macedonia closed their borders Thurday (19 November) to migrants who are not coming from Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan, hundreds of people have been le...
