France can expect budget flexibility after Paris attacks

France can expect budgetary leeway from the EU Commission for new costs stemming from the Paris attacks and additional security measures.



“The security of citizens is the absolute priority, and the commission will show full understanding,” Pierre Moscovici, EU finance commissioner said on Tuesday (17 November) while presenting, along with Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president for the euro, the opinion of the bloc’s executive on the budgetary plans of member states.

Moscovici, a forme...