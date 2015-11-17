Multinationals deny wrongdoing in EP tax hearing

'We just follow the rules, and by the way, we actually pay a lot of tax.'

This is more or less how one can summarize each of the 11 testimonies made by multinational companies that showed up for a hearing in the European Parliament on Monday (16 November).

Representatives of global corporations like Coca Cola, McDonald's, Google, and Facebook, were present in the last hearing of the EP's special tax committee, which was set up after last year's revelations, also known as Luxleaks....