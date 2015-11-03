Ad
Migrants in a Libya detention centre: The GNC echoed Gaddafi's threat from five years ago (Photo: Internews Network)

Libyan faction threatens EU with migrant boats

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

One of the two rival authorities in Libya has threatened to send migrants to Europe unless the EU recognises its legitimacy.

Jamal Zubia, a spokesman for the General National Congress (GNC), told The Telegraph, a British daily, in an interview published on Monday (2 November): "I have advised my...

